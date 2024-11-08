Multiple cutting-edge technologies make debut at 7th CIIE

People's Daily Online) 17:37, November 08, 2024

Photo shows the exterior of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. It is the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE). (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 5, providing a platform for a wide range of cutting-edge products to make their debut.

An eVTOL aircraft, developed by Vertaxi, a Chinese eVTOL startup, is on display during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

"The CIIE has become an important platform for Honeywell to present its products in an all-round manner," said Hou Sai, corporate communications manager of Honeywell China.

"This is Honeywell's 7th appearance at the CIIE, and our booth size has grown from over 50 square meters to 500 square meters. We have showcased a total of over 160 innovative technologies, products, and solutions at the CIIE, many of which are now being used in China," Hou added.

Photo shows a lunar rover tire made by Michelin during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

French tire maker Michelin is exhibiting a futuristic prototype wheel for lunar exploration vehicles. The wheel is engineered to withstand extreme temperatures while providing sufficient grip and stability on the moon's rugged surface. The company's car tire containing 71 percent sustainable materials has also made its Asian debut at the CIIE.

A staff member showcases a product which makes its debut at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

Medtronic, a global medical equipment development company, has brought the Evolut FX+ transcatheter aortic valve system to the CIIE for the first time.

"This year marks Medtronic's 7th consecutive year at the CIIE, an important platform for exploring market opportunities in China and showcasing innovative global medical technologies," said Geoff Martha, chairman and CEO of Medtronic. "We have introduced nearly 400 innovative products and treatments at the CIIE, with seven new products making their debut this year," said Martha.

Photo shows the MAGNETOM Terra.X, the latest generation of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment by Siemens Healthineers at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

Siemens Healthineers, a consistent participant at the CIIE, is showcasing the MAGNETOM Terra.X, the latest generation of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment at the event.

"We strive to empower clients to pursue cutting-edge scientific research on major and challenging diseases. This will drive progress in medical technology, enhancing the quality and efficiency of diagnosis and treatment for patients," said Huang Yi, vice president of Siemens Healthineers Greater China.

The 7th CIIE showcases over 400 new products, technologies, and services, solidifying its position as the global launchpad for new products, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative services.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)