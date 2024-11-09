CIIE promotes showcase of high-quality African products

Xinhua) 09:55, November 09, 2024

Visitors look at exhibits at the Togo Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The current edition of CIIE has further expanded the exhibition scale for African countries and brands at the Country Exhibition area and the Food and Agricultural Products area, where a wide range of high-quality African products with distinctive features are showcased. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A visitor poses for photos with an exhibitor at the South Africa Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. The current edition of CIIE has further expanded the exhibition scale for African countries and brands at the Country Exhibition area and the Food and Agricultural Products area, where a wide range of high-quality African products with distinctive features are showcased. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

Visitors learn about African products at the exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. The current edition of CIIE has further expanded the exhibition scale for African countries and brands at the Country Exhibition area and the Food and Agricultural Products area, where a wide range of high-quality African products with distinctive features are showcased. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor learns about African products at the exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. The current edition of CIIE has further expanded the exhibition scale for African countries and brands at the Country Exhibition area and the Food and Agricultural Products area, where a wide range of high-quality African products with distinctive features are showcased. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

Visitors learn about African products at the exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The current edition of CIIE has further expanded the exhibition scale for African countries and brands at the Country Exhibition area and the Food and Agricultural Products area, where a wide range of high-quality African products with distinctive features are showcased. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor tries an African drum at a booth of Ghana during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. The current edition of CIIE has further expanded the exhibition scale for African countries and brands at the Country Exhibition area and the Food and Agricultural Products area, where a wide range of high-quality African products with distinctive features are showcased. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

An exhibitor shows a honey product at the Zambia Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The current edition of CIIE has further expanded the exhibition scale for African countries and brands at the Country Exhibition area and the Food and Agricultural Products area, where a wide range of high-quality African products with distinctive features are showcased. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Artists stage a performance at the Rwanda Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The current edition of CIIE has further expanded the exhibition scale for African countries and brands at the Country Exhibition area and the Food and Agricultural Products area, where a wide range of high-quality African products with distinctive features are showcased. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Artists stage a performance at the Rwanda Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The current edition of CIIE has further expanded the exhibition scale for African countries and brands at the Country Exhibition area and the Food and Agricultural Products area, where a wide range of high-quality African products with distinctive features are showcased. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor talks with exhibitors at the South Africa Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The current edition of CIIE has further expanded the exhibition scale for African countries and brands at the Country Exhibition area and the Food and Agricultural Products area, where a wide range of high-quality African products with distinctive features are showcased. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

An exhibitor arranges wood carvings at the Tanzania Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The current edition of CIIE has further expanded the exhibition scale for African countries and brands at the Country Exhibition area and the Food and Agricultural Products area, where a wide range of high-quality African products with distinctive features are showcased. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor shows a painting at the Tanzania Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The current edition of CIIE has further expanded the exhibition scale for African countries and brands at the Country Exhibition area and the Food and Agricultural Products area, where a wide range of high-quality African products with distinctive features are showcased. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

