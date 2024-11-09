Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during 7th CIIE presents int'l leading products
This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows the booth of Novo Nordisk at the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. With the theme of "Healthy China, Better Life," the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th CIIE presented international leading medical innovation products and cutting-edge technologies and services. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Staff members in puppet costumes welcome visitors at the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. With the theme of "Healthy China, Better Life," the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th CIIE presented international leading medical innovation products and cutting-edge technologies and services. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
An exhibitor (R) introduces an oxygen concentrator at the booth of Philips at the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. With the theme of "Healthy China, Better Life," the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th CIIE presented international leading medical innovation products and cutting-edge technologies and services. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
A visitor tries a surgery robot at the booth of Medtronic at the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. With the theme of "Healthy China, Better Life," the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th CIIE presented international leading medical innovation products and cutting-edge technologies and services. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Staff members promote products via livestream at the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. With the theme of "Healthy China, Better Life," the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th CIIE presented international leading medical innovation products and cutting-edge technologies and services. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
A visitor tries a surgery robot at the booth of Fosunpharma at the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. With the theme of "Healthy China, Better Life," the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th CIIE presented international leading medical innovation products and cutting-edge technologies and services. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
People visit the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. With the theme of "Healthy China, Better Life," the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th CIIE presented international leading medical innovation products and cutting-edge technologies and services. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
People visit the booth of Roche at the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. With the theme of "Healthy China, Better Life," the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th CIIE presented international leading medical innovation products and cutting-edge technologies and services. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
A man visits the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. With the theme of "Healthy China, Better Life," the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th CIIE presented international leading medical innovation products and cutting-edge technologies and services. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Visitors learn about medical treatment at the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. With the theme of "Healthy China, Better Life," the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th CIIE presented international leading medical innovation products and cutting-edge technologies and services. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
People learn about a product at the booth of GE HealthCare at the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. With the theme of "Healthy China, Better Life," the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th CIIE presented international leading medical innovation products and cutting-edge technologies and services. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows the booth of Bayer at the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. With the theme of "Healthy China, Better Life," the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th CIIE presented international leading medical innovation products and cutting-edge technologies and services. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)
