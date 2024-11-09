Languages

Challenge: Eating around the world at CIIE in one day

By Zhao Tong, Sun Hongyu (People's Daily Online) 15:38, November 09, 2024

Today, I will be taking a food journey around the world as I eat my way through the food and agriculture pavilion. I want to challenge myself and see just how many treats from countries around the globe my stomach can handle. Let's go!

