Shenyang in NE China's Liaoning launches harbour of professionals

People's Daily Online) 17:35, October 25, 2024

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

The 2024 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals and China Potential Unicorn Enterprise Development Conference opened in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province on Oct. 24, 2024. During the event, the Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Harbour of Professionals was inaugurated.

The Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Harbour of Professionals is jointly established by the Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shenyang Municipal Committee, the Shenyang Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, and People's Daily Online.

It will bring together government-guided services, job opportunities from enterprises, talent cultivation by universities, financial support, and media promotion to establish a collaborative platform for talent work in Liaoning, northeast China, and northeast Asia.

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

Over 300 companies and institutions from governments, enterprises, academic and financial circles, and the media in cities such as Shenyang, Dalian, Changchun, Harbin, and Hohhot joined the Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Harbour of Professionals.

The harbour provides comprehensive services for university graduates, with over 300 companies and institutions offering information on more than 200,000 job positions. It serves as a key talent exchange center and human resources hub in northeast China, supporting revitalization and development.

Wang Zhigang, director of the Shenyang Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, said that the Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Harbour of Professionals aims to support industrial development in Shenyang by integrating with the city's 10 major industrial clusters. Going forward, steps will be taken to enhance its role in facilitating human resource allocation.

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

On the same day, the Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Cloud Harbour of Professionals, offering content in five languages, including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean and Russian, was launched on People's Daily Online.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)