NE China's Shenyang to host conference to attract talents

People's Daily Online) 16:25, October 10, 2024

Wang Zhigang, director and secretary of the Leading Party Members' Group of the Shenyang Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau in northeast China's Liaoning Province, speaks during the press conference for the 2024 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals and China Potential Unicorn Enterprise Development Conference in Beijing on Sept. 27, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

The press conference for the 2024 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals and China Potential Unicorn Enterprise Development Conference took place in Beijing on Sept. 27, 2024.

Wang Zhigang, director and secretary of the Leading Party Members' Group of the Shenyang Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau in northeast China's Liaoning Province, expressed that attracting talents for the development of Shenyang has become a prominent calling card for the city since the previous conference held last year.

The 2024 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals and China Potential Unicorn Enterprise Development Conference will be held on Oct. 24 in Shenyang.

Last year, Shenyang welcomed five academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE). The city attracted and nurtured 634 high-level talents, luring 161,000 graduates to stay, among them 1,203 being doctoral degree holders and 22,000 being master's degree holders.

Wang revealed that the 2024 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals and China Potential Unicorn Enterprise Development Conference has collected recruitment details for 76,000 positions from 2,357 companies in northeast China and north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The number of positions is projected to exceed 100,000 by the time of the conference. Among these positions, 1,321 are in the field of new quality productive forces. Furthermore, numerous high-tech enterprises in the city are providing over 1,000 job opportunities.

Many top-tier employers, including institutes under the CAS, BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA), China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Dalian Co., and others, are on the lookout for talented individuals. They are offering 19,000 positions with monthly salaries surpassing 10,000 yuan (approximately $1,413), 11,000 positions with monthly salaries surpassing 20,000 yuan, and 4,000 positions with annual salaries surpassing 300,000 yuan. Furthermore, numerous unicorn enterprises are also providing a plethora of job opportunities.

Shenyang has introduced a comprehensive and considerate talent policy, which offers incentives ranging from 500,000 yuan to 1 million yuan and research funding ranging from 700,000 to 5 million yuan to talents classified into Class A, B, and C.

