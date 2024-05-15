Shenyang provides solid foundation for development of low-altitude economy

Xinhua) 16:49, May 15, 2024

Staff members assemble the fuselage of an aircraft at a plant of AVIC SAC Commercial Aircraft Company Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

The low-altitude economy is emerging as a forerunner in developing new quality productive forces across China. Shenyang, one of the country's oldest industrial hubs noted especially for its aerospace R&D and manufacturing sector, has established a robust industrial chain that provides a solid foundation for the development of the low-altitude economy.

The low-altitude economy is an economic concept that relies on low-altitude airspace, with the general aviation sector playing a dominant role. It involves economic sectors such as low-altitude flight, air tourism, passenger transportation, general aviation services, scientific research and education, among others.

The market size of China's low-altitude economy is expected to surge from over 500 billion yuan (about 70.36 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023 to 2 trillion yuan by 2030.

A technician tests a UAV via remote control at Liaoning Dazhuang UAV Technology Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Staff members prepare aircraft components at a plant of Rhyxeon General Aircraft Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A technician checks a UAV at Liaoning Dazhuang UAV Technology Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Staff members assemble the fuselage of an aircraft at a plant of AVIC SAC Commercial Aircraft Company Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Technicians debugs a UAV at Shenyang WooZoom Technology Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A technician tests a UAV at Shenyang WooZoom Technology Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Technicians debug a UAV at Shenyang WooZoom Technology Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A UAV for agricultural use produced by Shenyang WooZoom Technology Co., Ltd. is pictured over the fields in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member checks the fuselage of an aircraft at a plant of AVIC SAC Commercial Aircraft Company Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Staff members work on the final assembly of a light aircraft at a plant of Rhyxeon General Aircraft Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)