Shenyang provides solid foundation for development of low-altitude economy
Staff members assemble the fuselage of an aircraft at a plant of AVIC SAC Commercial Aircraft Company Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
The low-altitude economy is emerging as a forerunner in developing new quality productive forces across China. Shenyang, one of the country's oldest industrial hubs noted especially for its aerospace R&D and manufacturing sector, has established a robust industrial chain that provides a solid foundation for the development of the low-altitude economy.
The low-altitude economy is an economic concept that relies on low-altitude airspace, with the general aviation sector playing a dominant role. It involves economic sectors such as low-altitude flight, air tourism, passenger transportation, general aviation services, scientific research and education, among others.
The market size of China's low-altitude economy is expected to surge from over 500 billion yuan (about 70.36 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023 to 2 trillion yuan by 2030.
A technician tests a UAV via remote control at Liaoning Dazhuang UAV Technology Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Staff members prepare aircraft components at a plant of Rhyxeon General Aircraft Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
A technician checks a UAV at Liaoning Dazhuang UAV Technology Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Staff members assemble the fuselage of an aircraft at a plant of AVIC SAC Commercial Aircraft Company Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Technicians debugs a UAV at Shenyang WooZoom Technology Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A technician tests a UAV at Shenyang WooZoom Technology Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Technicians debug a UAV at Shenyang WooZoom Technology Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A UAV for agricultural use produced by Shenyang WooZoom Technology Co., Ltd. is pictured over the fields in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A staff member checks the fuselage of an aircraft at a plant of AVIC SAC Commercial Aircraft Company Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Staff members work on the final assembly of a light aircraft at a plant of Rhyxeon General Aircraft Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
