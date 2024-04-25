Low-altitude economy soars as new growth engine in Wuhu, E China’s Anhui

People's Daily Online) 09:18, April 25, 2024

A worker works at the general assembly workshop of CETC Wuhu Diamond Aircraft Manufacture Co., Ltd., located in Wuhu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

In Wuhu city, east China’s Anhui Province, the low-altitude economy is gaining significant momentum, driving forward the local and regional economic landscapes. At the heart of this burgeoning sector is the CETC Wuhu Diamond Aircraft Manufacture Co., Ltd., where general aviation aircraft were seen on the production line at the general assembly workshop, ready to be assembled and delivered.

Founded in December 2013, this enterprise has become integral to the development of general aviation in China by engaging in research and development (R&D), manufacturing, sales and maintenance of general aviation aircraft, special aircraft, drones and related equipment, and composite materials.

For six consecutive years, from 2018 to 2023, the company has maintained its status and position as a top domestic supplier of general aviation aircraft in China. These aircraft were widely used in various applications such as aviation training, short-haul transportation, emergency rescue, forest fire prevention, and maritime patrol.

Wuhu is at the forefront of China's low-altitude economy, attracting nearly 200 related upstream and downstream enterprises to the low-altitude economic industrial chain. In particular, the city's Wuhu Aviation Industrial Park has become a hub and pivotal site for the production of domestically manufactured general aviation aircraft.

In 2023 alone, the low-altitude industry in Wuhu achieved an impressive output value of 40 billion yuan (about $5.52 billion), experiencing a year-on-year growth rate of 26.58 percent.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)