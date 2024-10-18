Shenyang officials visit businesses to hear concerns firsthand
The Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Shenyang, the capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, has launched a new initiative to bring its services directly to local businesses.
Bureau chief Wang Zhigang led a team to visit companies like Siasun Robot & Automation and Wanhong Group on March 19, 2024. The visits aimed to gather immediate feedback and address concerns from businesses about talent recruitment, professional title evaluations and policy implementation.
During these visits, businesses raised specific issues such as assistance in recruiting scarce talent, support for postdoctoral workstations, and help with practical matters affecting talent retention, including healthcare and children's education.
In response, the bureau outlined plans for a "Ph.D.s in Shenyang" campaign to attract high-level talent, particularly doctoral degree holders, to the city. This initiative aims to boost the influx of advanced academic talent across various fields.
The bureau is taking concrete actions to address matters that are of great importance to businesses and talents, enhancing their sense of gain, happiness, and security.
Since March, the bureau has proactively sought feedback from various institutions, including universities and research centers. They've collected concerns on 20 different issues, ranging from talent recruitment to the construction of digital workspaces.
The bureau plans to continue these visits regularly, focusing on areas with significant challenges. Officials say they aim to embed this "listening-style" service within businesses and integrate it into the community.
This initiative is part of Shenyang's efforts to improve its business environment and address the needs of both companies and residents more effectively.
