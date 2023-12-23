Cooperation agreements worth 7 bln yuan inked at overseas Chinese talent conference

Xinhua) 13:49, December 23, 2023

FUZHOU, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation agreements worth 7.019 billion yuan (about 989.2 million U.S. dollars) were reached at the First Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development that ended Friday in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province.

The event, jointly hosted by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and the provincial government of Fujian, was held from Wednesday to Friday.

During the event, a series of activities concerning overseas Chinese talent and economic development in key fields, including academic exchanges and exhibitions on the fruits of innovation, took place.

Fuzhou is well-known for being the hometown of many Chinese who now reside abroad. According to statistics, more than 4.3 million Chinese from Fuzhou currently live in over 170 countries and regions.

In recent years, Fuzhou has been optimizing the business environment for overseas Chinese. Since 2022, Fuzhou has introduced 17 projects involving overseas Chinese, with a total contracted foreign investment of 531 million U.S. dollars.

