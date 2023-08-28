China rolls out measures to boost development of young sci-tech talents
BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled a slew of measures to strengthen the cultivation and management of young sci-tech talents, in a bid to facilitate the country's drive to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology.
The document, released by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, urged efforts to support and guide young talents to serve high-quality development, encouraging them to carry out original innovation, achieve breakthroughs, and translate research outcomes into practical applications.
Young sci-tech talents should be given a prominent role in major national sci-tech missions, research on core technologies in key fields, and emergency sci-tech research, according to the document. In principle, scientists under the age of 40 should constitute at least 50 percent of project leaders and core members in these projects, it said.
The document also emphasized the importance of leveraging the advisory role of young sci-tech talents in decision-making.
It also encompasses measures to facilitate international exchange and cooperation, strengthen financial support, reduce the non-research burdens on sci-tech talents and ensure their well-being, among others.
