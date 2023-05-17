Hong Kong's talent list coverage expanded to 51 professions

Xinhua) 13:11, May 17, 2023

HONG KONG, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Tuesday the expansion of its talent list, which increased the coverage from 13 professions to 51, to attract more high-quality talent to come and meet Hong Kong's development needs.

The adjustment immediately applies to the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme, the General Employment Policy and the Admission Scheme for Mainland Talents and Professionals, according to the HKSAR government.

The updated list comprises 51 professions under nine industry segments, including business support, financial services, legal and dispute resolution services and some others.

A spokesman for the HKSAR government said that the main thrust of Hong Kong's manpower policy is nurturing local talent, complemented by attracting outside talent, to enrich the talent pool of Hong Kong and meet Hong Kong's social and economic development needs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)