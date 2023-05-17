2nd Int'l Healthcare Week held to showcase HK's strengths in healthcare innovation, investment

Xinhua) 10:17, May 17, 2023

HONG KONG, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Leveraging Hong Kong's strategic role as an innovation and investment hub for the healthcare industry in Asia, the second International Healthcare Week kicked off here on Tuesday.

Driven by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and supported by a wide range of healthcare sector partners, the second International Healthcare Week will run through May 31.

The healthcare event will bring together a wide array of healthcare-related conferences and networking events in Hong Kong.

The two flagship events of the healthcare week are the third Asia Summit on Global Health, co-organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the HKTDC, and the 14th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair.

Margaret Fong, executive director of the HKTDC, said in a press release that as an international financial center, world-class research hub, and important connector within the Guangdong-Hong-Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong offers an ideal platform for global healthcare development, with the city playing a pivotal role in the rapidly developing industry in Asia.

Fong said that the second International Healthcare Week provides the perfect opportunity to attract the world's elite in medical, research, and other fields to Hong Kong.

"Our partnerships make this event very meaningful and highlight the importance of collaboration to drive forward the healthcare industry," she said.

