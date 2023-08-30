Non-CPC intellectuals urged to contribute to national rejuvenation

Xinhua) 09:49, August 30, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Shi Taifeng, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Tuesday urged non-CPC intellectuals to leverage their expertise to contribute to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a seminar joined by representatives of non-CPC academicians, experts, and overseas-educated Chinese.

Shi urged non-CPC intellectuals to further enhance their political integrity, leverage their expertise, actively facilitate the country's high-quality development, promote common prosperity, and build a modern Chinese civilization.

During the seminar, the representatives shared their thoughts on building consensus and leveraging strengths through the united front platform. They also expressed their wish to join the united effort and serve the country with their expertise.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)