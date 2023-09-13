Shenyang in NE China unveils new policies to attract talent

Shenyang city in northeast China's Liaoning Province held a press conference in Beijing to announce the 2023 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Talent Exchange Conference and the 2023 University Presidents Forum.

Wang Zhigang, director of the Shenyang Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, announced the latest job requirements and talent policies at the press conference.

Wang Zhigang, director of the Shenyang Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, announces the latest job requirements and talent policies at the press conference. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

According to the announcement, the 2023 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Talent Exchange Conference and the 2023 University Presidents Forum will be held simultaneously in Shenyang in October.

During the conference, 7,701 companies will offer a total of 151,000 job positions, including well-known companies such as AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Co., Ltd., BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., AECC Shenyang Liming Aero-Engine Co., Ltd., Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd., FAW Group Co., Ltd., and Harbin Electric Machinery Co., Ltd.

The companies provide competitive salary packages for the positions they are recruiting for. Among the 151,000 job positions, there are 21,000 positions with a monthly salary of over 10,000 yuan (about $1,373), and 13,000 positions with a monthly salary of over 20,000 yuan.

One hundred sixty-three centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and listed enterprises in industries such as electric power, finance, and defense offer a large number of high-paying positions, with 6,000 positions offering an annual salary of over 300,000 yuan.

In recent years, Shenyang has been actively aligning its talent policies with talent demand and continuously improving its talent policy system.

It encourages high-level sci-tech talent to engage in scientific research by providing rewards ranging from 500,000 yuan to 5 million yuan for talent in different categories, research funding ranging from 700,000 yuan to 1.1 million yuan and corresponding housing subsidies.

Centered around eight key industrial chains, Shenyang grants leading enterprises greater autonomy in various aspects such as talent recruitment, evaluation, incentives, and utilization. It provides a maximum support of 3 million yuan for academicians and experts workstations, post-doctoral research workstations, offshore innovation and entrepreneurship bases, and other workstations established by industrial chain enterprises.

Meanwhile, Shenyang will implement personalized services for high-level talent. Based on different criteria, it will provide living allowances and first-time home purchase subsidies for fresh graduates with doctoral, master's, and bachelor's degrees.

