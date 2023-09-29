China welcomes foreign talents in continued development participation: premier

Xinhua) 09:19, September 29, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with foreign experts who have received the Chinese Government Friendship Award for outstanding foreign experts in China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2023. Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang attended the event. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes talents from all over the world and expects foreign experts to continue their in-depth participation in China's development, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday.

Li made the remarks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing when meeting with foreign experts who had received the Chinese Government Friendship Award for outstanding foreign experts in China.

Li thanked foreign experts for their excellent contributions to promoting China's scientific and technological progress, personnel training, and modernization.

Noting that the foreign experts have come to China to promote exchanges, strengthen cooperation, and spread friendship with their concrete actions, Li said this is particularly valuable in a world full of changes and chaos.

China is comprehensively promoting Chinese modernization with high-quality development, which will release massive development opportunities and provide a broad stage for business, Li said.

The premier said the Chinese government will continue to optimize relevant policies, effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign experts, and strive to create a better working and living environment for them.

The foreign experts expressed their gratitude for the award and willingness to continue to contribute to Chinese modernization as well as to promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries.

