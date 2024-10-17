Shenyang launches policy to bridge professional and technical talent gap

The city of Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning Province has introduced a new policy aimed at integrating professional and technical talent, the local Human Resources and Social Security Bureau announced on June 26, 2024.

The policy allows engineering professionals with technical titles to apply for vocational skill assessments after one year of relevant work experience. It covers six specialties, including electromechanical, transportation, construction, inspection, information communication and testing.

Workers in Shenyang are embracing this new opportunity. "Getting a top-level tech certificate in information and communication was previously harder than getting a senior job title," said Wang Hao from Liaoning Postal Planning and Design Institute Co., Ltd. Wang, already a senior engineer, is eager to obtain a skills certificate. He emphasizes that having both certificates is key for joining projects and proving his expertise.

Wu Yao, director of the Vocational Capability Construction Department at Shenyang's Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, said the policy "focuses on setting up skilled occupations needed for Shenyang's key industry chains."

The move aims to create a more fluid career path between highly skilled workers and professional technical personnel, fostering innovative and interdisciplinary talent. Professionals who obtain vocational skill certificates can participate in various skilled talent evaluations, with top performers eligible for one-time rewards of up to 100,000 yuan ($14,000).

Wu added that applicants will undergo theory tests, skill assessments, and performance reviews, with a focus on practical skills. Those with relevant professional certificates may be exempted from theory tests.

The policy is expected to strengthen the talent pool supporting Shenyang's industrial development, with plans to adjust dynamically based on industry, enterprise and talent development needs.

