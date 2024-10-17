Shenyang lures top talent with innovative recruitment drive

The northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang has successfully attracted hundreds of Ph.D. holders through its "Ph.D.s in Shenyang" campaign, part of a broader effort to boost high-level talent recruitment.

Last May, the city hosted 1,318 doctoral candidates, including 14 from overseas, for a two-day event featuring job matching, livestreamed job fairs and site visits. The initiative resulted in 417 Ph.D.s signing employment contracts in Shenyang.

Photo shows Ph.D.s attending the "Ph.D.s in Shenyang" event in 2023. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

"I decided to stay in Shenyang after attending the 'Ph.D.s in Shenyang' event last year," said Liu Jingyu, now a project manager at Shenyang 3SBio Inc. "The income is satisfactory, and both work and living environments are ideal."

The city provided comprehensive services throughout the recruitment process. These included a digital talent information platform for registration, a 60-person service team with each member assisted by three volunteers, and personalized assistance with travel arrangements and local guidance.

City officials, including the party secretary, personally welcomed candidates arriving by train, while the head of the Organization Department saw off departing visitors at the airport.

Ph.D.s attending the "Ph.D.s in Shenyang" event visit Shenyang. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Shenyang showcased its industrial strengths, scientific achievements and cultural heritage to participants, organizing visits to key sites such as the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation.

The city plans to continue its "Revitalize Shenyang Talent Plan," aiming to establish the "Ph.D.s in Shenyang" program as a flagship talent recruitment initiative.

