Shenyang aims to boost professional talent pool

October 18, 2024

Shenyang, the capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is ramping up efforts to attract and retain professional and technical talent as part of its push for high-quality development.

The city has seen a surge in high-level talent since 2023, adding five new academicians and attracting a record 160,000 college graduates. This includes 1,203 doctoral graduates, an 88 percent increase, and 22,000 master's graduates, up 69.2 percent from the previous year.

Professional and technical talent is crucial for promoting high-quality development and leading technological innovation.

Shenyang's talent initiatives include the "Comfortable Skill Transfer" vocational skills competition and the "Shenyang, My Heart's Desire" talent brand. Independent assessments show Shenyang's efforts to attract young talent are paying off. The city rose six spots in a ranking of Chinese cities' appeal to professionals born after 1995, boosting its competitiveness for skilled workers.

Moving forward, the city plans to launch new programs to attract skilled workers, including the "Xingshen Talent Plan," which aims to create better working conditions for professionals. The city wants to become the main hub for skilled workers in northeast China.

Wu Xiuzhang, vice minister of Human Resources and Social Security, delivered a speech at the 2024 Professional and Technical Talent Work Symposium held in Shenyang from April 10-11, 2024.

Eight regions and units, including Beijing and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, shared experiences at the symposium.

