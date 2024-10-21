Shenyang hosts talent festival, unveils HR industry plans
Shenyang, the capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, held its 2024 C-Talent Festival and Human Resources Day event on Aug. 18, 2024, unveiling plans to revitalize its human resources industry and local economy.
The event introduced 10 new initiatives for the city's HR sector. These include setting industry standards, opening a flagship job center, and integrating AI into HR services. Other plans focus on partnering with universities, creating talent indexes, building flexible job platforms, and offering industry-specific HR support.
"These 10 plans will boost our HR industry, support key sectors, promote the 'first-launch economy,' and energize Shenyang's job market," a Shenyang Human Resources and Social Security Bureau official said.
The city also announced partnerships with local universities and business associations to promote talent development and innovation.
This event follows Shenyang's recent release of new HR service standards. The city plans to continue improving its HR industry to support its three-year economic revitalization plan.
