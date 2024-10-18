Shenyang forms alliance to boost skilled talent development

People's Daily Online) 13:25, October 18, 2024

A new partnership was formed in Shenyang, the capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Aug. 17, 2024, to help train more skilled workers.

The group, called the "Government-School-Enterprise-Park" High-Skill Talent Training Alliance, brings together 45 schools and 86 companies. It aims to address technical talent shortages in businesses, insufficient training capabilities, and mismatches between academic curricula and industry needs.

Photo shows a scene of the meeting celebrating the establishment of the "Government-School-Enterprise-Park" High-Skill Talent Training Alliance. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The alliance will use job training centers to connect schools, businesses, and government support. The goal is to link talented people with the right jobs and boost the local economy.

At the kick-off event, 22 organizations agreed to work together on local projects, international teamwork, and new business ideas.

"These successful project signings reflect the deep trust and close cooperation among alliance members," a Shenyang Human Resources and Social Security Bureau official said.

The group plans to share resources in five main areas: training facilities, job opportunities, teachers, training courses, and results from skills competitions. This sharing will help match workers' skills with company needs and create better job opportunities.

This initiative marks a significant step in deepening industry-education integration and promoting high-quality employment and talent cultivation in the Shenyang metropolitan area.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)