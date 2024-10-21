Shenyang district offers housing, services to lure top graduates

Hunnan district in Shenyang, the capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, unveiled a package of benefits for Ph.D. holders at a welcoming ceremony on Aug. 21, 2024, including housing and job support, in a bid to attract top talent.

Photo shows a scene of the welcoming ceremony. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The district has constructed over 5,000 apartments for skilled professionals, including a premier complex for top talent. Nine Ph.D. representatives chose their apartments through an "egg-cracking" ceremony at the event.

Zhao Ge, a senior city official, commended Hunnan's efforts and encouraged the Ph.D. holders to align their career goals with the city's development plans.

The welcoming ceremony, held at the Shenyang Innovation World Talent Home Service Hall, was guided by Shenyang's Organization Department and hosted by Hunnan district authorities.

Officials and Ph.D. recipients launched a local initiative called the "Hunnan Commitment" and toured the new apartments. The newly arrived Ph.D. holders expressed enthusiasm about starting their careers in Hunnan.

Photo shows an apartment for top talent. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The event aimed to promote the district's talent strategy and enhance its appeal to skilled professionals, offering lifestyle amenities and networking opportunities alongside housing and job support.

