Shenyang reports tech boom, attracts talent in economic push

People's Daily Online) 13:22, October 24, 2024

Shenyang, the capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, has made significant strides in science, technology, education, and talent development in the first half of 2024, local officials recently reported.

The city added 2,110 new tech companies, bringing the total to 24,021 and maintaining Shenyang's lead in northeast China. Another 1,082 companies are preparing to apply for high-tech enterprise status, with more than 4,500 receiving specialized training.

Technology contract transactions reached 32.47 billion yuan ($4.5 billion), up 42.1% year-on-year. Shenyang also established three new national-level tech innovation platforms, increasing the total to 79. The city now has 1,705 science and technology innovation platforms at various levels.

Shenyang pledged increased support for Northeastern University's "double first-class" initiative, committing at least 200 million yuan annually for five years starting in 2024.

Local universities now have three world-class disciplines, eight national first-class disciplines, 65 national first-class majors and 125 provincial first-class majors. They've won three national teaching achievement awards. A total of 40 universities in Shenyang are undertaking 121 major national, provincial and municipal projects.

The city attracted 98,621 college graduates for employment and entrepreneurship. It also added 18,000 highly skilled workers to support industrial cluster development. Eleven individuals were selected for provincial-level special government allowances, and 292 high-level talents were recognized, exceeding the half-year target.

These achievements provide strong support for Shenyang's high-quality development.

Shenyang aims to continue focusing on innovation, education-industry integration and talent attraction to drive economic growth in northeast China.

