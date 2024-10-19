Aerial view of Lanzhou section of Yellow River
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024 shows Lanzhou Concert Hall on the bank of the Yellow River in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. Lanzhou, once a transportation hub, a military fortress and an important commercial area along the ancient Silk Road, is the only provincial capital where the Yellow River runs through. The Lanzhou section of the main stream of the Yellow River is 150.7 kilometers long, of which 47.5 kilometers flows through the urban area. The Yellow River is also an important source of drinking water in Lanzhou. Thanks to continuous efforts, the ecological environment on both sides of the Lanzhou section of Yellow River is constantly improving. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2024 shows a view along the Yellow River in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. Lanzhou, once a transportation hub, a military fortress and an important commercial area along the ancient Silk Road, is the only provincial capital where the Yellow River runs through. The Lanzhou section of the main stream of the Yellow River is 150.7 kilometers long, of which 47.5 kilometers flows through the urban area. The Yellow River is also an important source of drinking water in Lanzhou. Thanks to continuous efforts, the ecological environment on both sides of the Lanzhou section of Yellow River is constantly improving. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
