Lanzhou New Area in NW China builds multiple industrial clusters

Xinhua) 08:31, August 23, 2022

An employee works in a workshop of LS Group High Tech Equipment Industrial Park in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Workers weed in a sea of flowers in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 10, 2022.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2022 shows the cityscape of Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2022 shows the cityscape of Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A new energy bus runs on a road in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 9, 2022.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2022 shows the cityscape of Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

An employee works in a workshop of LS Group High Tech Equipment Industrial Park in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Combo photo shows a view of Qixia Lake on Aug. 22, 2013 (top, photo provided by Lanzhou New Area), and Qixia Lake on Aug. 10, 2022 (aerial photo taken by Chen Bin), in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy themselves in a sea of flowers in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 10, 2022.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Combo photo shows a view of Huanghe avenue and the surrounding area on Aug. 22, 2013 (top, photo provided by Lanzhou New Area), and Huanghe avenue and the surrounding area on Aug. 10, 2022 (aerial photo taken by Chen Bin), in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy themselves in a sea of flowers in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 10, 2022.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

An employee works in a workshop of LS Group High Tech Equipment Industrial Park in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2022 shows a logistics park in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

An employee works in a workshop of LS Group High Tech Equipment Industrial Park in Lanzhou New Area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Ten years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine and new energy vehicles etc. The area's GDP registered a growth of over 15 percent for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)