30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair kicks off

Xinhua) 10:18, July 07, 2024

A visitor looks at an electricity-powered autonomous aerial vehicle during the 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 6, 2024. The 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair kicked off on Saturday in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. More than 2,200 enterprises from home and abroad participated in the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

A Belarusian band performs before the Belarus booth during the 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 6, 2024. The 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair kicked off on Saturday in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. More than 2,200 enterprises from home and abroad participated in the event. (Xinhua/Xu Haofu)

This photo shows the Hong Kong booth at the 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 6, 2024. The 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair kicked off on Saturday in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. More than 2,200 enterprises from home and abroad participated in the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

A visitor learns about products during the 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 6, 2024. The 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair kicked off on Saturday in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. More than 2,200 enterprises from home and abroad participated in the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

Exhibitors talk with each other during the 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 6, 2024. The 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair kicked off on Saturday in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. More than 2,200 enterprises from home and abroad participated in the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

