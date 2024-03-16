Lanzhou New Area witnesses progress in industrial growth

Xinhua) 09:23, March 16, 2024

A staff member processes components of medical machines in Lanzhou Ion Therapy Co., Ltd. in Lanzhou New Area of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 14, 2024.

In recent years, Lanzhou New Area has scaled up efforts to upgrade production lines, boost digital transformation and give full play to its strength in big data and intelligent manufacturing. It has built clusters of advanced equipment manufacturing, green technology and biomedicine industries. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Staff members inspect machines at State Grid Siji Feitian (Lanzhou) Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. in Lanzhou New Area of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 14, 2024.

In recent years, Lanzhou New Area has scaled up efforts to upgrade production lines, boost digital transformation and give full play to its strength in big data and intelligent manufacturing. It has built clusters of advanced equipment manufacturing, green technology and biomedicine industries. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Staff members process components of medical machines in Lanzhou Ion Therapy Co., Ltd. in Lanzhou New Area of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 14, 2024.

In recent years, Lanzhou New Area has scaled up efforts to upgrade production lines, boost digital transformation and give full play to its strength in big data and intelligent manufacturing. It has built clusters of advanced equipment manufacturing, green technology and biomedicine industries. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A staff member processes components of medical machines in Lanzhou Ion Therapy Co., Ltd. in Lanzhou New Area of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 14, 2024.

In recent years, Lanzhou New Area has scaled up efforts to upgrade production lines, boost digital transformation and give full play to its strength in big data and intelligent manufacturing. It has built clusters of advanced equipment manufacturing, green technology and biomedicine industries. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Staff members work at a workshop of a pump manufacturing company in Lanzhou New Area of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 14, 2024.

In recent years, Lanzhou New Area has scaled up efforts to upgrade production lines, boost digital transformation and give full play to its strength in big data and intelligent manufacturing. It has built clusters of advanced equipment manufacturing, green technology and biomedicine industries. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 14, 2024 shows a workshop of Gansu Bori Traffic Heavy Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Lanzhou New Area of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.

In recent years, Lanzhou New Area has scaled up efforts to upgrade production lines, boost digital transformation and give full play to its strength in big data and intelligent manufacturing. It has built clusters of advanced equipment manufacturing, green technology and biomedicine industries. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)