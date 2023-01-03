NW China's Lanzhou creates more improved habitats for migratory birds
Wintering swans forage at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Lanzhou has created more improved habitats for migratory birds in recent years thanks to continuous ecological efforts along the Yellow River.
Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
A wintering swan is seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
