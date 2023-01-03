We Are China

NW China's Lanzhou creates more improved habitats for migratory birds

Xinhua) 08:29, January 03, 2023

Wintering swans forage at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Lanzhou has created more improved habitats for migratory birds in recent years thanks to continuous ecological efforts along the Yellow River.

Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A wintering swan is seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wintering swans are seen at a wetland in Dachuan Town of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)