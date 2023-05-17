Home>>
The legend of Lanzhou: Exploring the city's origins
(People's Daily App) 15:27, May 17, 2023
Located south of Longshan Mountain, Lanzhou city of northwest China's Gansu province is called the Gold City. People here enjoy drinking and singing folk songs. They have courage and uprightness stemming from being in a remote border area. This video tells the origins of Lanzhou and how the city developed into an important industrial center in Northwest China. Watch for more details.
