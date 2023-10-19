A glimpse of Lanzhou New Area in Gansu, NW China

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows a city view of Lanzhou New Area in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

In 2012, Lanzhou New Area was approved by the State Council as the fifth national level special economic development zone, which is also the first state-level new development area in the northwest of China.

Eleven years on, the new area has gradually built multiple industrial clusters, including advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, bio-medicine and new energy vehicles etc. The urban afforestation coverage rate has been raised from 5 percent to 36 percent and livelihood of local people has been improved greatly.

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a logistics park at Lanzhou New Area in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Students of Lanzhou New Area Senior High School have calligraphy class at the school in Lanzhou New Area of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a view of an ecological management project of Shuifu River at a modern agricultural park in Lanzhou New Area in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Students of Lanzhou New Area Senior High School have PE class at the school in Lanzhou New Area of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Sanitation workers rest at a leisure zone of a community in Lanzhou New Area of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows a view of roads in Lanzhou New Area of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows the construction site of a silicon company at an industrial park of Lanzhou New Area in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A worker harvests roses at the flowers base of a modern agricultural demonstration garden in Lanzhou New Area of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a plane taking off from Zhongchuan International Airport at Lanzhou New Area in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows students of Lanzhou New Area Senior High School having PE class at the school in Lanzhou New Area of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A community worker helps a local resident at a service counter in Lanzhou New Area of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A teacher (L) of Gansu Health Vocational College instructs a student on basic nursing skills at the college in Lanzhou New Area of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a logistics park at Lanzhou New Area in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows a view of the provincial gymnasium and its nearby Wenqu Lake at Lanzhou New Area in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

