70th anniversary of founding of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture celebrated in Gansu
People watch the performance staged during the celebration event marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Hezuo City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 10, 2023. A celebration event was held here to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
This photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a scene of the celebration event marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Hezuo City, northwest China's Gansu Province. A celebration event was held here to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Dancers perform during a celebration event marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Hezuo City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 10, 2023. A celebration event was held here to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
This photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows an equestrian show staged in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Hezuo City, northwest China's Gansu Province. A celebration event was held here to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
This photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows an equestrian show staged in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Hezuo City, northwest China's Gansu Province. A celebration event was held here to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
This photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a scene of the celebration event marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Hezuo City, northwest China's Gansu Province. A celebration event was held here to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
