Ancient dwellings inherit Yellow River culture in NW China's Gansu

Xinhua) 10:44, September 18, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 9, 2023 shows a view of Hekou ancient town in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Yellow River, originating from the Bayan Har Mountains, meanders thousands of miles in Gansu. On both sides of the river, ancient cities, towns and villages formed and prospered, and became important guardians and inheritors of the Yellow River culture.

In recent years, Gansu Province has continuously strengthened the preservation and revitalization of ancient cities, towns and villages along the Yellow River, protecting and repairing historical buildings and ancient dwellings. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows the Yongtai ancient city in Jingtai County of Baiyin, northwest China's Gansu Province.



This aerial photo taken on July 9, 2023 shows a view of Hekou ancient town in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.



This aerial photo taken on July 9, 2023 shows a view of Hekou ancient town in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.



This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows the Longwan Village and Yellow River Stone Forest in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province.





This aerial photo taken on July 9, 2023 shows the city gate of Hekou ancient town in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.



This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows the Yellow River Stone Forest in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province.



This aerial photo taken on July 9, 2023 shows a view of Hekou ancient town in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.



This aerial photo taken on July 9, 2023 shows a bridge across the Yellow River at Hekou ancient town in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.



This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows the Yellow River Stone Forest in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province.



This aerial photo taken on July 9, 2023 shows a view of Hekou ancient town in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.



This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows the Yongtai ancient city in Jingtai County of Baiyin, northwest China's Gansu Province.



This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows the Yellow River Stone Forest in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province.



This aerial photo taken on July 9, 2023 shows a view along the Yellow River in Hekou ancient town in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.



This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows the Yongtai ancient city in Jingtai County of Baiyin, northwest China's Gansu Province.



