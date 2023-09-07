Int'l Silk Road cultural expo kicks off in NW China's Gansu

Xinhua) 11:26, September 07, 2023

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends the opening ceremony of the sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo and delivers a keynote speech in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

LANZHOU, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo opened Wednesday in Dunhuang, a major hub on the ancient Silk Road in northwest China's Gansu Province.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech.

The expo has attracted more than 1,200 guests from over 50 countries, regions and international organizations.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, domestic and overseas guests called for efforts to promote the Silk Road spirit, practice the Global Civilization Initiative, and carry out extensive international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

The attendees expressed their commitment to respecting the diversity of civilizations and pursuing common development through openness and mutual learning.

They also called for advancing international cooperation on cultural heritage in areas such as research into ancient civilizations, joint archaeological projects, ancient relic restoration and museum construction.

Guests view an exhibition of Dunhuang culture during the sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 6, 2023.

A guest takes photos at an exhibition of Dunhuang culture during the sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 6, 2023.

Guests view an exhibition during the sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 6, 2023.

Guests visit a booth featuring creative cultural products during the sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 6, 2023.

This photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Guests are seen during the sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 6, 2023.

This photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Guests view an exhibition during the sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 6, 2023.

A guest views a work of intangible cultural heritage during the sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 6, 2023.

