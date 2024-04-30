Lanzhou promotes development of night economy ahead of May Day holiday

Xinhua) 10:42, April 30, 2024

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows a night view of Zhongshan bridge at Chengguan District in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. As the May Day holiday is approaching, Lanzhou has continued to promote the development of night economy, releasing new vitality for consumption. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Tourists visit Zhongshan bridge at Chengguan District in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, April 26, 2024. As the May Day holiday is approaching, Lanzhou has continued to promote the development of night economy, releasing new vitality for consumption. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Tourists watch a performance at a gourmet street of Chengguan District in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, April 26, 2024. As the May Day holiday is approaching, Lanzhou has continued to promote the development of night economy, releasing new vitality for consumption. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows tourists visiting Zhongshan bridge at Chengguan District in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. As the May Day holiday is approaching, Lanzhou has continued to promote the development of night economy, releasing new vitality for consumption. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2024 shows a night view of the Baitashan park at Chengguan District in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. As the May Day holiday is approaching, Lanzhou has continued to promote the development of night economy, releasing new vitality for consumption. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows a view of a gourmet street of Chengguan District in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. As the May Day holiday is approaching, Lanzhou has continued to promote the development of night economy, releasing new vitality for consumption. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Tourists watch a performance at a gourmet street of Chengguan District in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, April 26, 2024. As the May Day holiday is approaching, Lanzhou has continued to promote the development of night economy, releasing new vitality for consumption. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Tourists take photos at a gourmet street of Chengguan District in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, April 26, 2024. As the May Day holiday is approaching, Lanzhou has continued to promote the development of night economy, releasing new vitality for consumption. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows a night view of Zhongshan bridge and the Baitashan park at Chengguan District in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. As the May Day holiday is approaching, Lanzhou has continued to promote the development of night economy, releasing new vitality for consumption. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2024 shows a view of the Lanzhou section of the Yellow River at Chengguan District in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. As the May Day holiday is approaching, Lanzhou has continued to promote the development of night economy, releasing new vitality for consumption. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows a night view of the Lanzhou section of the Yellow River at Chengguan District in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. As the May Day holiday is approaching, Lanzhou has continued to promote the development of night economy, releasing new vitality for consumption. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Tourists visit a night market at Chengguan District in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. As the May Day holiday is approaching, Lanzhou has continued to promote the development of night economy, releasing new vitality for consumption. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

