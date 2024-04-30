Home>>
China railway trips to reach 144 mln during May Day holiday
(Xinhua) 09:32, April 30, 2024
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China's railway network is expected to handle 144 million passenger trips during the eight-day May Day holiday travel rush, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Monday.
The peak day is projected to fall on Wednesday with approximately 21 million trips to be made, according to the country's railway operator.
During the travel rush from April 29 to May 6, an average of over 12,000 passenger trains are planned daily, which is about 1,800 more than the usual number during non-rush periods, it said.
China's May Day holiday lasts from May 1 to 5 this year.
