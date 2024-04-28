China urges sound epidemic control work ahead of May Day holiday

Xinhua) 16:31, April 28, 2024

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's National Disease Control and Prevention Administration (NDCPA) has unveiled a circular on epidemic prevention and control work for the upcoming May Day holiday.

While COVID-19 has dropped to a low level, the prevention and control of various other infectious diseases face new challenges in China, with flu remaining prevalent in certain areas, and with cases of pertussis and hand, foot and mouth disease on the rise, according to the circular.

It lays out seven major measures to address the situation, including measures to enhance monitoring and early warning systems, improve vaccination work, and strengthen epidemic prevention and control work at ports, in key venues and during tourist activities.

The NDCPA has also asked the public to undertake sound personal epidemic prevention and control work, as gatherings and flows of people are expected to surge during the holiday.

