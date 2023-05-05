Beijing's Daxing airport handles over 570,000 passengers during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:46, May 05, 2023

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Daxing International Airport handled 4,294 inbound and outbound flights and 575,600 passengers during the five-day May Day holiday, which ended Wednesday.

The airport said it oversaw daily averages of 858 flights and nearly 120,000 passengers during the holiday.

The airport, located 46 kilometers south of downtown Beijing, was designed to take the pressure off the overcrowded Beijing Capital International Airport in the northeastern suburbs. It sits at the junction of Beijing's Daxing District and Langfang, a city in the neighboring Hebei Province.

