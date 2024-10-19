Mexico's president says ties with China "very good"

11:23, October 19, 2024 By Hazem Samir ( Xinhua

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday highlighted Mexico's "very good relationship" with China and the broad opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"There is a very good relationship with China" in cultural matters, trade and other areas, she said during her daily press conference in response to a question from Xinhua.

Sheinbaum added that one of the tasks facing the Mexican government is to meet with its Chinese counterparts to jointly assess and enhance the bilateral relationship.

She also expressed her gratitude to China for its support after Hurricane Otis, which devastated the Pacific Coast resort of Acapulco in October last year.

"Mexico is very grateful to the Chinese government for the goods arriving in Mexico after Otis in Acapulco," said Sheinbaum, referring to China-made household appliances and utensils.

She also stressed that Mexico and China, as important economies and markets, collaborate in various multilateral forums such as the Group of Twenty (G20) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum.

Mexico's position at multilateral forums remains aligned with its foreign policy, focusing on "the search for peace because of what the world is experiencing," said the president.

