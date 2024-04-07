Cuba, Bolivia condemn Ecuador for violating Mexican sovereignty

April 07, 2024

HAVANA, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Cuba and Bolivia on Saturday condemned Ecuador for violating Mexican sovereignty after Ecuadorian police raided the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas.

"All our solidarity with Mexico, in the face of the unacceptable violation of its Embassy in Quito. The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which is an essential component of international law, must be respected by all," said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on X, formerly Twitter.

On his social media, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the police incursion as "a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention."

Meanwhile, the Bolivian Foreign Ministry said in a release that this "flagrant and serious violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations" by Ecuador undermines "the inviolability of diplomatic premises and their personnel."

Bolivian President Luis Arce denounced the "serious and unacceptable" incident through his social network and expressed solidarity with Mexico.

On Friday night, Ecuadorian police broke into the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest Glas, who was granted political asylum by the Mexican government earlier in the day.

Glas is subject to two sentences of 14 years in total in Ecuador for corruption. He had served five years in prison and was granted precautionary measures in 2022. He received the arrest warrant in December 2023 and took refuge in the Mexican embassy.

Following the incursion, Mexico suspended diplomatic relations with Ecuador, a day after Ecuador declared Mexican ambassador Raquel Serur "persona non grata."

