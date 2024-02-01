Mexico's president accuses U.S. of stirring mudslinging in media

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday accused the U.S. government of allowing mudslinging in the media.

U.S. and German media outlets reported that Lopez Obrador's 2006 presidential campaign received millions in financing from a drug cartel. The president dismissed their allegations as "slander" during his daily press conference.

He said the allegations were likely spread by the U.S. State Department or other government agencies, such as the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

"That the DEA and other agencies get involved, of course they get involved, especially when they are allowed," Lopez Obrador told reporters at the National Palace in Mexico City.

"The agencies do have a lot of influence, and journalism lends itself to that," he said, adding that he denounced the U.S. government for allowing these practices that are immoral and contrary to political ethics.

He added that this type of mudslinging was expected as presidential election campaigns get underway in Mexico and the United States.

