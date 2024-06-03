Claudia Sheinbaum declares victory in Mexico's presidential election

Xinhua) 16:44, June 03, 2024

MEXICO CITY, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Mexican climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated her victory in Sunday's presidential elections as the candidate of the Let's Keep Making History coalition.

Sheinbaum delivered an acceptance speech in the wee hours of Monday morning after the National Electoral Institute issued the results of its rapid count. Preliminary results showed that she won with between 58.3 percent and 60.7 percent of the votes.

Sheinbaum, aged 61, will become Mexico's first woman president in its more than 200 years of independence.

Opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez garnered between 26.6 percent and 28.6 percent of the votes, and conceded defeat to her ruling party rival Sheinbaum on Monday.

The only male candidate, Jorge Alvarez Maynez, who represents the Citizens' Movement party, had between 9.9 percent and 10.8 percent of the votes.

