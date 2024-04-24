China's top legislator congratulates Mexico's Senate on 200th anniversary

Xinhua) 14:02, April 24, 2024

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji congratulated Mexico's Senate on its 200th anniversary, calling for enhancing exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, extended warm congratulations on behalf of the NPC in a speech delivered via video at the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the establishment of Mexico's Senate on April 23 local time.

Zhao said that since China and Mexico established diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago, the two countries have deepened their political mutual trust and yielded fruitful results in practical cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Noting that the nature of the bilateral ties is increasingly strategic, complementary and mutually beneficial, Zhao said that China is willing to work with Mexico to improve strategic alignment, explore cooperation potential, and leverage complementary advantages to enrich the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He pointed out that the NPC has maintained friendly exchanges with Mexico's parliament, calling for the two legislative bodies to enhance multi-level exchanges in various fields, improve experience sharing in legislation and supervision, and provide legal support for mutually beneficial cooperation, thus consolidating the social and public foundation for China-Mexico friendly relations.

China is willing to enhance multilateral cooperation with Mexico and other Latin American countries, and jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, Zhao said.

He noted that China is committed to upholding international fairness and justice, safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, promoting the steady and sustained progress of China-Mexico and China-Latin America relations, and building a China-Latin America community with a shared future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)