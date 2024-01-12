10th "China in my imagination" children's painting contest held in Mexico City

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows a dance performance in Mexico City, Mexico. The tenth "China in my imagination" children's painting contest held its awarding ceremony and the opening ceremony of an exhibition of the entries on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows a dragon dance performance in Mexico City, Mexico. The tenth "China in my imagination" children's painting contest held its awarding ceremony and the opening ceremony of an exhibition of the entries on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

People pose for photos in front of paintings in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 10, 2024. The tenth "China in my imagination" children's painting contest held its awarding ceremony and the opening ceremony of an exhibition of the entries on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

A girl points at a painting in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 10, 2024. The tenth "China in my imagination" children's painting contest held its awarding ceremony and the opening ceremony of an exhibition of the entries on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Zhuang Lixiao (L, front), cultural advisor to Chinese Embassy in Mexico, presents a certificate to a contestant in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 10, 2024. The tenth "China in my imagination" children's painting contest held its awarding ceremony and the opening ceremony of an exhibition of the entries on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Children pose for photos in front of paintings in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 10, 2024. The tenth "China in my imagination" children's painting contest held its awarding ceremony and the opening ceremony of an exhibition of the entries on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

