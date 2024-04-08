Mexican embassy staff leave Ecuador after break in diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 10:09, April 08, 2024

QUITO, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Mexican embassy staff departed Sunday after Mexico broke diplomatic relations with Ecuador following Ecuadorian police stormed the Mexican embassy to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas, who has been convicted of corruption.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry confirmed embassy staff and their families were returning to Mexico in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Friendly countries and allies supported Mexico in ensuring the safety of Mexican citizens by accompanying them on the journey to the airport in the Ecuadorian capital, the ministry said.

The Mexican embassy in Ecuador "will remain closed indefinitely, as will consular services," it said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador deemed the police raid on the Mexican embassy a violation of Mexico's sovereignty and international law and severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador.

He also instructed Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena to coordinate the return of diplomatic personnel accredited in Ecuador, along with their families, after the "violent attack" on the Mexican embassy.

