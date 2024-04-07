Nicaragua severs diplomatic relations with Ecuador after assault on Mexican embassy
MANAGUA, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Nicaragua on Saturday severed "all diplomatic relations" with Ecuador, following the assault on the Mexican embassy in Quito by Ecuadorian police to apprehend former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who took refuge in the embassy last December.
In a statement, the Nicaraguan government expressed its "absolute rejection" and condemnation of the action by the Ecuadorian government, which it described as a "flagrant violation of international law" by forces that should protect the order and security of Ecuadorian citizens and their lives.
Nicaragua withdrew its ambassador from Quito in 2020. With this statement on what happened on Friday night at the Mexican embassy in the Ecuadorian capital, it formalized "the rupture of all diplomatic relations."
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- Nicaragua urges U.S. to pay "historical debt"
- Cooperation with China conducive to Mexico's manufacturing development
- Mexican president denounces Texas' new immigration law as "draconian"
- Cuba, Bolivia condemn Ecuador for violating Mexican sovereignty
- Mexico urges U.S. to regularize migrants' legal status
- Chicago students visit Shanghai People's Congress Standing Committee for lesson on China's governance
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.