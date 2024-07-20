Dalian-Mexico direct container shipping route opens

DALIAN, July 19 (Xinhua) -- An OOCL CHENNAI vessel departed from Dalian Container Terminal on Friday, marking the launch of a new direct container shipping route connecting northeast China's port city of Dalian with Mexico.

The 22-day route saves more than 10 days of travel when compared to previously established transit routes. It will be a stable, convenient maritime logistics channel between northeast China and Latin America.

The route is operated by China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, which plans to deploy eight container ships with capacities ranging from 6,000 to 8,000 TEUs and provide weekly direct services to major Mexican ports such as Ensenada, Manzanillo and Lazaro Cardenas.

"The goods to be transported on the new route will include traditional deep-processed grain products, chemicals and minerals, as well as high value-added goods such as auto parts and machinery," said Li Xiaoguang, general manager of the Dalian Container Terminal Co., Ltd. "It will effectively meet the transportation needs of enterprises in northeast China that desire to enter the emerging markets in Latin America."

Dalian Port handles nearly 100 international container shipping routes at present, covering countries and regions such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas.

