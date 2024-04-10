Mexican president accuses U.S., Canada of "ambiguous" stance on Ecuador
MEXICO CITY, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday accused the governments of the United States and Canada of taking an "ambiguous" stance on Ecaudor's recent raid of Mexico's embassy in Quito.
At his daily press conference, Lopez Obrador said that Mexico's main trading partners have not condemned Ecuador's violation of international law as other countries have.
Mexico will appeal to the International Court of Justice to intercede, said the president.
Ecuadorian police stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito on Friday to arrest former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, just hours after Mexico granted him political asylum.
After the assault on the Mexican embassy, Lopez Obrador announced the suspension of diplomatic ties with Ecuador and ordered an indefinite closure of the diplomatic outpost in the Andean country.
