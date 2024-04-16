China hopes Mexico, Ecuador properly handle disputes

Xinhua) 09:31, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that Mexico and Ecuador will handle their disputes properly in accordance with international law, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Lin made the remarks while commenting on the report that Mexico severed ties with Ecuador after Ecuadorian police stormed Mexico's embassy in Quito to arrest former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was granted political asylum by Mexico. On April 11, the Mexican government formally denounced Ecuador's government to the International Court of Justice for the police raid.

China hopes that Mexico and Ecuador, both as countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, can handle their disputes properly following the principle of mutual respect and in accordance with international law and basic norms governing international relations, Lin said.

