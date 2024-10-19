Xi to attend 16th BRICS Summit in Russia

October 19, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, from Oct. 22 to 24 at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Friday.

The upcoming summit, the first to be held after the BRICS expansion, has attracted wide attention from the international community, Mao Ning, another foreign ministry spokesperson, told a news briefing on the same day.

According to Mao, Xi will attend small- and large-scale leaders' meetings and the BRICS Plus leaders' dialogue, and deliver important speeches. Xi will also have in-depth exchanges with leaders of other countries on the current international situation, practical BRICS cooperation, the development of the BRICS mechanism and important issues of common concern.

Mao said that since the inception of BRICS, the member states have been committed to upholding multilateralism and becoming a positive, stabilizing and benevolent force in international affairs.

China is ready to work with all parties to ensure the steady and enduring progress of BRICS cooperation, open a new era of unity and self-improvement for the Global South, and jointly promote world peace and development, Mao added.

