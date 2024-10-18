Home>>
Xi stresses promoting traditional Chinese virtues
(Xinhua) 13:03, October 18, 2024
HEFEI, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed the importance of carrying forward traditional Chinese virtues to foster a more harmonious society.
Xi made the remarks during his visit to the Liuchi Alley, a historical cultural site in Tongcheng City, east China's Anhui Province, on Thursday afternoon.
